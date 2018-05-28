Cong workers hurt in fresh group clash

SHILLONG/ TURA: An incident of a group clash has been reported from poll bound Ampati.

Three persons from outside and belonging to the Congress were roughed up by villagers at Bollonggitok on Saturday around 11:30 pm.

According to sources, three persons were assaulted by the villagers after they suspected them of distributing money to voters.

However, the official report said that they were campaigning late at night though time was till 5 pm on Saturday.

The flying squad team was immediately rushed to the spot and the victims were brought to Ampati police station and later sent for treatment.

According to the report of RZD Shira, senior executive magistrate, flying squad team, the personnel from the flying squad reached Bollonggitok village around 12. 20 am on Sunday where they found large number of vehicles allegedly belonging to NPP and a crowd of around hundred people.

“On inquiry, it was mentioned three persons from Congress were beaten up for campaigning at night”, the report said.

They have been identified as John Ch Marak from Mukdangre, Chondon Dalu from Dalu village and Romesh Rajbhongshi from Ganeshguri, Assam.

However, the accused escaped and the returning officer filed a complaint against unknown persons responsible for the attack.