CM welcomes world record creating marathon

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has extended his support to the Rotary Sohra Marathon, which will be held on August 25.

He was briefed by the Committee on Friday highlighting that it would be a record creating marathon.

The marathon will take place in Sohra area, the wettest place on earth to create a world record for Meghalaya. The marathon would also have a lucky draw and all participants of the Rotary Sohra Marathon will be eligible for the lucky draw with payment equal to full marathon entry. Payment for the lucky draw is optional and the participants can opt for this while registering.

Interested persons can visit http://rotary-sohramarathon.in/ , for online registration.

Registration can also be done, offline. Forms are available at Hotel Polo Towers, Dylans Café, Gezibo, Laitumkhrah, Palace Iewduh, and Delhi Mistan. Participants can bring their photographs and copy of any government issued identity card.