Book honouring pioneers of Ri Bhoi released

NONGPOH: A book honouring the three pioneers of Ri Bhoi district was released on Saturday.

The book is about the work of three prominent leaders namely Rev. Sylvanus Sngi Lyngdoh, D.D Lapang and Rolinshon Shadap, who helped in the all round development of the district.

Speaking at the programme, author H. Rolinson Shangrang informed the gathering that he wrote the life history of these three leaders to encourage the young generation of the District so that they will follow their footsteps as Ri Bhoi district is still in need of dynamic leaders for the fast growth and all round development.

The programme, which was held at Science Hall, Nongpoh, was attended by MLA Mayralborn Syiem and others.

The book was released by chief guest Rev. L.S Nongphlang.

Nongphlang also spoke at length about the life history of the three leaders.

Lapang addressed the function and extended his gratitude to the author for honouring the leaders.