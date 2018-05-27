News Capsule

Graduation

The graduating students of Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories and Fashion Management Studies, NIFT, Shillong will be showcasing their graduation projects on May 28 at 2pm at the State Convention Centre.

Seminar

The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong will conduct a 3-day regional seminar on the ‘Prospects of Yoga & Naturopathy in Health Care System in Present Era’ from May 29 to 31 at the NEIAH Campus in Mawdiangdiang. The seminar will include scientific lectures by experts from across the country.

Marathon

The Rotary Sohra Marathon will take place on August 25 and the Chief Minister has consented to be the chief guest. It will be a record creating marathon and will take place in Sohra. Participants can also register online in their website http://rotarysohramarathon.in/.

Competition postponed

The Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban informed that the competition to be held on June 17 will be shifted to June 24 and vice-versa. Rabindra Sangeet, Folk Song & Dance on Tagore Song competition will be held on June 17 at RLSSCO Auditorium ( Bishnupur Community Hall ), Bishnupur, Laban and the Art, Rangoli, fun games, essay & quiz competition will be held on June 24 at Queenie Secondary School, Laban. Timing of other competitions remain unchanged. For any information please contact : 9863499700.