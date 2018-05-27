‘Need to create thirst for knowledge’

SHILLONG: Former Education Minister Manas Chaudhuri on Saturday stressed the need for creating thirst for knowledge among students.

Addressing the gathering during the annual day function of Rilbong LP School, Chaudhuri, who was the guest of honour, recalled his visit to schools in the US and Pondicherry to convey that teachers should make children think for themselves.

“In the current day education, the creation of thirst among students, who have to think for themselves, is not happening,” Chaudhuri said.

Tracing the history of the school, Chaudhuri said initially students of 37 families had to be educated in Bengali language in the school. Later, English medium was introduced. The school was established on March 1, 1928.He deplored that there are not many families who are sending their wards to the school as they opt for other institutions.

The chief guest, Dr Chrysanthemum Massar, principal of Lady Keane College, said to ensure quality education, all stakeholders should work together.

“After nine years, the school will celebrate centenary. We cannot work alone. Moreover, to grow more, additional infrastructure facilities are required,” she said.

The oldest alumni of the school, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee and Achinta Gupta, were felicitated on the occasion.

Gupta’s father had donated land for the school.

Besides the speakers, Tushar Bhattacharjee, who is the president of the school, and secretary Kamal Bhattacharjee recalled the contribution of late headmaster RN Bisarad and the history of the school.

Chaudhuri said Bisarad should get posthumous award from the President of India for his struggle.