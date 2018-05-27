NE geared up for the tough road

Gear Up 2018, the first North East bikers festival, was held from 18 to 20 May in Polo Ground Parking Lot. The event was co-organized by North East Auto Show and North East Riders Domain (NERD). It was managed by Opus production and Evenflo Entertainment.
In Shillong streets, one can spot imported superbikes and cruisers. Genuine enthusiasts appreciate high performance and design. Bike culture, trending in the city, had been long awaited. There are local bike clubs formed by youths who commute on long distance journeys to villages. Bike festivals seek to unite riders as a form of brotherhood. It is also where they discuss on technical specifications, design language, performance, rates etc.
Gear Up 2018 was well received. It featured display of 20 international companies. Imported bikes included Harley Davidson, Indian, BMW, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Triumph, Benelli and Ducati. While the cruisers had a laid- back look, the superbikes and naked bikes had futuristic designs.
The Indian Chief Vintage with 1,800cc and 150 nm torque stood out for its curvaceous design. The light-green body was gorgeous with brown leather sets. The exhaust pipe gleamed in chrome. Established in 1901, Indian motorcycles was part of World War I and World War II providing its bikes for the US army. With its chequered history in motorcycle racing, it recently won the American Flat Track Racing in 2017. Other Indian motorcycles displayed were the Indian Scout Bubber with 1,200cc and 100 bhp and the Indian Scout 60 with 1,000cc and 78 bhp.
“We teamed up with these international companies for the exhibition. People who want to purchase the bikes are directed to shops in Guwahati”, says Daniel Thangkhiew of NERD.
Bitu Hage, dealer Principal of Indian Motorcycles for North East Region, says “Dealership network is improving in the North East, and the price has come down now”.
The BMW display had its models S1000 RR, R1200 GS Non TFT and S100 R. The bikes had an edgy and fierce design. Power is the selling point of all the bikes displayed. But Thangkhiew says, “Yes they are powerful, but NERD creates awareness for safe riding with proper gear and accessories”.
NERD was established in 2015. It had over 55 displays of its bikes, all above 600cc. There were about 30 NERD bikers from Shillong. It has 23,401 followers in Facebook. The objective of the event was to promote superbikes and cruisers.
“People are drawn to craftsmanship, power and performance. This festival is a meeting place of like-minded people”, says Thangkhiew.
The trend of buying performance bikes started in the mid 2000s. KTM opened its first showroom in Shillong, and international comopanies opened dealerships in Guwahati.
The event also comprised live music from DJs and rock bands, stunt shows, dancers and bike-themed fashion shows. Thangkhiew says the audience turnout was amazing. “With over 10,000 people in the crowd, the energy is just tremendous”.
There were bikers from other states in the North East and the mainland.
Comments