MPCC chief confident of Ampati win

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Celestine Lyngdoh, is optimistic that the party will retain the Ampati seat in the upcoming by-election on May 28 where former chief minister Mukul Sangma is fielding his daughter Miani D Shira against alliance candidate Clement Momin.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Lyngdoh said Ampati has been the “bastion of our CLP leader for so many years and going by the development works, the changes that he has brought to the constituency, people will elect the Congress candidate”.

“Our candidate will win with a thumping majority in the ensuing election and we are confident that we will retain the seat,” he added.

(The by-election was necessitated after Mukul, who was also former chief minister, decided to resign as MLA of Ampati, from where he got elected six times.

It will become the single largest party in the state if it wins the Ampati seat.

Reacting to a query, he said anything can happen as far as changing of government is concerned but the Congress will need partners to work together to cross the magic number.