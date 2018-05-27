Miani files FIR against James & Agatha

SHILLONG/AMPATI: After a night of allegations and counter-allegations, campaigning for the May 28 by-election concluded peacefully on Saturday evening.

On the final campaign day on Saturday, the District Election Officer issued showcause notices to both NPP and Congress to reply within 48 hours following the complaints by both the parties, the chief electoral officer Frederick Kharkongor said.

The Congress candidate, Miani D Shira, lodged an FIR on Friday night against Home Minister James Sangma and South Tura MLA Agatha Sangma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and misusing official power by attempting to buy votes.

After the complaint of the Congress, NPP petitioned the election authorities saying that they were being followed by the Congress workers during the campaign.

Shira alleged that James and Agatha, along with their entourage, visited Taktaki village after midnight to lure voters with money.

“They (James and Agatha) reached Taktaki at 12.30 am and tried to enter people’s homes and bribe them with money in favour of votes for their NPP candidate,” alleged Shira in her FIR. When contacted, James denied knowledge about the allegations.

“I had been away in Ampati campaigning for our party candidate. I will give a statement shortly,” said the home minister.

According to the chief electoral officer, since both had lodged complaints, notices were issued to them for their response.

The campaign witnessed allegations and heated moments, including a recent clash between Congress and NPP supporters in a village in Betasing area in which a youth Congress leader was injured.

The last hours leading to the close of campaign on Saturday was marked by door to door campaign by NPP while the Congress held a public meeting at Ampati market.

Shira concluded her campaign with a meeting at the

() centre of the market where she targeted NPP accusing them of misusing official power.

NPP, on the other hand, undertook a door-to-door campaign with its leaders led by James, Agatha and newly elected Williamnagar MLA Marcuise Marak.