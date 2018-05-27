KSU calls for erasing of murals

SHILLONG: The environment and cultural protection cell of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in a letter to the Director of Arts and Culture and the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills demanded the mural of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and other murals to be erased.

The KSU argued such murals by artists of the Shillong Street Art Festival that do not depict the cultural tradition of the indigenous people should be erased.

The union encouraged the artists to paint murals of Khasi freedom fighters, Tirot Sing Syiem, Kiang Nangbah and others.

The union stated it will resort to other means to ensure the murals are erased if the state government authorities do not erase the murals.