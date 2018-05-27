Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Jubilee-tions & struggles
At least four schools celebrated their glorious journey over decades in the recent months. There were trials and tribulations but never dejection. Determination was always the key word. While for some, the journey has been fulfilling, for others the struggle is still on. Sunday Shillong visited four schools in the city and on its outskirts to witness their commendable work and understand their problems. The story so far….
100 years & still struggling
Sohryngkham Presbyterian LP School completed its 100 years recently. But the two-storeyed RCC building with tin roof and a one-storeyed office cum staff room do not show the pride of time. However, the welcoming staff and the bashful tiny tots, some of whom were doubtfully smiling at the intruder during recess, make up for everything.
The three flags of different colours, one announcing the name of the school and flaunting the emblem, can be spotted from a distance and help a visitor differentiate the school from the residential buildings in the locality.
Set up by the Mawkhar Presbyterian Church in 1918 as part of its ‘mission’, the LP school was later given to sub-district Mawshai Laishnat. After a few years, the Sohryngkham Presbyterian Church took over the school.
The church “finds ways to cater to the needs of the school and with the help of its members try to get funds so that teachers are appointed”. “From what it gets from khawkham (donation of rice) from church members, it appoints the staff of the school. This school has been a ray of hope for the people of this area,” says the school’s centenary memorandum.
The school was recognised by the government on May 5, 1977. Now, the government fund pays salary to three teachers of the deficit LP school and the remaining expenses are borne by the Presbyterian church.
The school lacks in many facilities. There are only seven classrooms for 225 students, making the learning space congested. The number of teachers is eight. “There is no library and auditorium. We need infrastructure to make the future of the school and its students bright,” says headmistress R Bhalinda Kharpran, who is associated with the LP school since 1988.
MLA David Nongrum, who attended the recently held centenary function, had promised to donate Rs 5 lakh to the school.
A soft-spoken person, Kharpran says her teachers, despite all hurdles and low pay, have been giving their best for years.
The school also provides midday meal under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan grant.
In 1985, the church helped the school set up its upper primary section. The secondary section started in 2007.
There are about 120 students in the UP and secondary sections, which function from the premises of the church. The number of teachers is eight. Despite lack of infrastructure and other facilities, the school is recording over 90 per cent result since 2014 and on two occasions, it was cent per cent.
“Most of the students here come from poor families and many of them are dropouts. But we always thrive to give them the best and improve their standard of studies,” says headmistress Istaline Kharmalki. And the care and hard work show in the results.
Sohryngkham MDC Pyniaid Syiem, who had also attended the jubilee celebrations, said in 2015-16, he had helped the school get Rs 2 lakh as part of the special assistance fund of the district council for a new building. “For other problems in both the UP and the secondary section, we will soon take up the matter with the state government,” he added.
Spreading light of education
Sngimawelein Government UP School in South West Khasi Hills, established in 1968, celebrated its golden jubilee this year. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended the programme.
The school was started by Babu Worendro Lyngdoh.
“It was him who requested Babu Srallington Lyngdoh, who was then the only person from the area to complete matriculation, to join the school as headmaster. Babu Srallington was still a student of science at St Anthony’s College in Shillong,” says assistant teacher Manding Lyngdoh.
Another teacher whose contribution is remembered was the first assistant teacher Babu Dani Lyngdoh. “These teachers, especially Babu Worendro, the main architect of the school, were the pioneers who contributed so much to the growth of education in Sngimawlein area,” adds Manding.
Like all new institutions, the UP school too had its hard days. It started with 21 students from the area but was left with five while others dropped out. In 1969, 20 students joined in Class IV, 15 in Class V and seven in Class VI. The main problem that the school faced in the sixties was to convince people of the area to send their children for education. “People in those years did not understand the importance of education and teachers found it difficult to persuade pupils to attend classes since parents were ignorant and poor. They were only concerned about cultivation. Those who attended school also worked in the fields,” says Manding.
The three teachers worked voluntarily without salary and were supported by three persons who were the main pillars of the school — Rowell Marwein, father of Babu Srallington, Horirai L Marshilong, father of Babu Dani and Rojendro Lyngdoh, elder brother of Babu Worendro.
Also, in 1968, there was no school building and classes for upper primary were held in the LP school. In August 1969, the government through the office of the Inspector of School, Shillong, sanctioned Rs 2,000 for a building. Later, it gave Rs 5,000 more in 1971.
In 1969, the school recorded good results and two out of the four students who appeared in the Middle English School Scholarship and Leaving Certificate Examination, 1969, passed with flying colours.
The school has since then bettered its performance and “contributed a lot to the growth of education at Sngimawlein in particular and in Shiliang Um Rilang area in general”, says Manding. Over the years, it has produced many engineers, bureaucrats, teachers, nurses and pastors. Now, the school has 73 students and five teachers, including the headmaster.
However, the list of hurdles which the school faces at present is as long as its achievements. Manding points out that the school needs more teachers because the number of subjects has increased.
“The headmaster has to take care of other works, a science teacher teaches only science and Mathematics. There is one teacher for Hindi and the remaining two assistant teachers have to take care of other subjects,” he says.
“We submitted a memorandum to the CM requesting for security fencing, renovation of the building, a basketball court, a chawkidar quarter and a playground. Though he did not commit anything, he assured to look into the demands,” adds Manding.
Legacy of Nora Evalyn Nichols-Roy
