HYC pamphlet campaign against Citizenship Bill om Monday

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) will distribute pamphlets to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on Monday starting from Secretariat road in the morning.

The HYC and many other organizations in the state and the North Eastern Region has continued to voice their opposition to the Bill arguing it would lead to unrestrained flow of illegal immigrants in the state and the NER as a whole.