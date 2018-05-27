Franklin Syiemiong new president of KSU Nongstoin circle

NONGSTOIN: The KSU’s Nongstoin circle General Secretary Franklin Syiemiong has been elevated to the post of the President for the term of three years from 2018 to 2021. The election was held at NSS hall, Tiehsaw, Nongstoin on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Organising Secretary of the KSU, Central Body, Biangbor Paliar who also presided over the election in presence of Vice President KSU central body, Shemphang Lyngdoh Mawphlang, Publicity Secretary, Rapbor Nongrum, John Fisher Nongsiang President KSU WKH, Rishot Kharbani, General Secretary, John Milton Organizing Secretary and others members from the KSU Central body and KSU West Khasi Hills District Unit.

All the KSU Nongstoin Circle was elected without opponents; the post of General Secretary went to Willbest Wanniang, Wanbhakupar L Nonglait, Vice President, Jerry R Marwein Asst. Secretary, Wanda Siewdor Thongni, Organising Secretary, Education Secretary Copperfield K dewsaw, Pynkhrawbor L Mawnai as Environment Secretary.

The KSU Nongstoin Circle also elected 30 Executive members from 17 Units under KSU Nongstoin Circle.

Franklinroy Syiemiong the newly-elected President while speaking at the function after the election said that the KSU Nongstoin Circle had many issues which it could not resolve during the past three years but the newly-elected body would strive for resolving the same.

He said that the main issues which the KSU Nongstoin Circle would first address was to eradicate the evil of drug abuse in Nongstoin where mostly youths of Nongstoin has addicted to drugs, he also said that the pending construction of ITI will also be followed up as well as the influx issue.