FIR filed against Mukul for MCC violation

TURA: Songsak MLA and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma has been accused of violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by campaigning way past the given deadline and bribing the people of a village in South West Garo Hills to vote for the Congress.

An FIR has been filed in this regard with the Officer in-charge of Ampati Police Station by NPP leader, Ian Botham K Sangma.

According to the FIR, Sangma was still at Bollonggitok village on the night May 26, which is way past the campaign deadline of 4 pm on the same day. The FIR alleged that Sangma was illegally intimidating the voters of the village and bribing them to vote for the Congress party.

“This is a clear violation of the election MCC. Strict action should be taken immediately against him,” the NPP leader demanded in the FIR.