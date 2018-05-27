Dibrugarh University museum inaugurated by Prof Nagen Saikia

GUWAHATI: A museum named after Late Malbhog Baruah- the proprietor of Rajabheta Tea Estate, Dibrugarh in Assam, was inaugurated at Dibrugarh University by eminent litterateur & Professor Nagen Saikia on Saturday.

Professor Nagen Saikia applauded the initiative of the University in preserving the heritage building of the University in a befitting manner. As a guest of honour, in his brief address, Professor Alak K Buragohain paid rich tribute to late Malbhog Baruah and mentioned the importance of museum as a powerful tool of education.

The building was constructed by the family of Malbhog Baruah in 1889 which was acquired by Dibrugarh University in 1966 to establish its campus. The building was the official residence and the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University and later housed the office of the Registry, the Inspector of colleges and the Distance Education centre of the University at various points in time. Over the years the building remained abandoned and was in a state of dilapidation. The University authority has recently transformed the old building after renovation into a Museum, aptly dedicated to the memory of late Malbhog Baruah as the ‘Malbhog Baruah Sangrahalay’.