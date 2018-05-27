Conrad supports Rotary Sohra Marathon

SHILLONG: The Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has extended his support to the Rotary Sohra Marathon, which will take place on August 25.

He was briefed by the Committee on May 25 highlighting that it would be a record creating Marathon. This Marathon will take place in the Sohra area, the wettest place on the earth, and create a world record, for Meghalaya.

This marathon will also have a lucky draw. All participants of the Rotary Sohra Marathon will be eligible for the lucky draw with payment equal to full marathon entry. Payment for the lucky draw is optional and you can opt for this while registering.

He was also informed, about the website http://rotarysohramarathon.in/ , where participants can register online.

Registration can also be done, offline. Forms are available at Hotel Polo Towers, Dylans Café, Gezibo, Laitumkhrah, Palace Iewduh, and Delhi Mistan, along with their photographs and copy of any Government issued id.