Conquering fear at King of Stones

By Daiaphira Kharsati

The bamboo bridge built by traditional engineers on steep rocks overlooking deep gorges at Wahkhen village in Pynursla is a sight to behold, especially when it is built by a group of simple villagers using their inborn creativity and traditional knowledge.

The chief planners of the marvelous creation are Roget Buhphang, a school dropout, and Nising Khongjirem, an uneducated villager. Pressland Marbaniang and Phriasman Majaw, two local youths, helped in constructing the wonder bridge. None has completed matriculation.

Walking on this creation makes one wonderstruck and worried at the same time. The sight of the deep gorges is enough to make even the brave think twice before embarking on the journey. But as I was determined to test my courage, I kept walking over the bamboo poles attached to each other with ropes and nails. The squeaking of the poles was the only sound I could hear in that dangerously beautiful terrain. I dared not look what was below my feet. On the other side were green hills and below was a river making its way through the thickets.

It was my second visit to Wahkhen, home to the legendary “King of stones” or Mawryngkhang that was thrilling, frightening and yet a learning experience for me. On my first visit last year, I did not trek to Mawryngkhang but rested on a huge stone, Mawmoit. The second time, I finally made it and don’t know how as I am a person who is afraid of heights.

I was excited as the rolling verdant hills with fog rising up stirred my heart for an adventure.

The bamboo bridge over the gorge was a long way. First, I had to cross five bamboo bridges arched over the Wah Rew river. To reach the bridge, we had to trek the stony route. To make things worse, it started to drizzle. Nevertheless, Pressland was there to give me a hand. As I moved on, I felt my legs shake but I was at the point of no return.

After the stony trek, I made my first step on the bamboo bridge and as I walked, I said to myself, “This is not for the faint-hearted.” I told the fellow trekkers, “I am going back.” My sister laughed and said, “There is no way to go back.” I was scared.

The sight of the Wah Rew from atop the bamboo bridge was breathtaking.

The sound of the rushing water still plays music in my head. I was relieved as I reached the end of the bridge. I was surprised that the local boys run along the bridge with no fear at all!

Finally, we made our way into the forest.

There were bamboo bridges again and I dared not look down, and not even at the trees as I was scared of caterpillars.

Finally we reached the spot where the gorge was very deep, my heart was pounding. It was a mixed feeling of thrill and fear. The bridge was built on the side of steep rocks. The locals told me, “There is no need to panic. The bridge support is very strong.” I moved on with Marbaniang beside me.

We rested at Mawmoit. Somebody asked if I would like to trek to Mawryngkhang. I thought since I have made through the bridge over the gorge, why not? It was all the more thrilling.

Getting the necessary moral push from fellow trekkers, I climbed the straight bamboo bridge and reached the “first floor” of the stone. Again, I was pushed to go up to the summit of the huge rock. After minutes of hesitation, I agreed. And there I was, at the summit of Mawryngkhang!

However, getting down from the huge stone was no mean feat either. One needs to be very careful while getting down.

We trekked the same route again and I remember being extra careful on reaching the bridge constructed over the gorge.

The journey to Wahkhen was a much needed break from the laidback life in Shillong, although I had my share of struggle with muscle cramps for three days. But then, no pain no gain.

And Mother Nature has her own way of training and she beckons people to explore her beauty and mystery. I was trained that day — trained to face fear and muster the courage which all along was hiding inside me.

I have to concede with what American writer Dale Carnegie said, “If you want to conquer fear, don’t sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.”