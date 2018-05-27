Cong declares 2019 turnaround on NDA 4th anniversary

SHILLONG: The state Congress said on Saturday the party would come back to power at the Centre next year and BJP’s wish to wipe out the party from the country would not be fulfilled.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Celestine Lyngdoh, while speaking on the occasion of Vishwaasghaat Diwas, or Betrayal Day, said the NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has performed poorly.

The Congress observed Betrayal Day on the fourth anniversary of the NDA government on Saturday.

Lyngdoh said the Congress would go all out to form the government at the Centre along with UPA partners in 2019. He added that unlike BJP, the Congress would not raise the slogan of BJP-mukt Bharat “because all need to grow for a vibrant democracy in India”.

“In a democratic country like India, to say words like ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ only shows the mentality of BJP that it does not like anybody who has an opinion different from its,” said the MPCC chief and accused BJP of dictating others.

Rating NDA’s performance in the past four years, Lyngdoh said the Narendra Modi-led government has failed on all fronts and is good at making false promises and betraying the people of the country.

Referring to the BJP’s claim to create 2 crore jobs every year, the Congress leader said in the last four years, BJP should have created 8 crore jobs but as per data available from the Labour Bureau, even 8 lakh new jobs have not been created.

He condemned the Centre for the hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying, “Petrol and diesel prices are at an all time high with the Modi government having fleeced Rs 10 lakh crore from the common man by raising excise duties 11 times.

“Despite public demand neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the BJP-ruled states are ready to reduce excise duties and VAT,” he added.