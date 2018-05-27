CM felicitated in EJH

JOWAI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was felicitated by the Dorbar Shnong of Rymbai village and by the East Jaintia Hills District Administration at a grand function held at Rymbai village in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.

Along with Sangma, Revenue and Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla and Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui were also.

Sangma was felicitated personally by Kyrmen Shylla who presented him with a statue of (L) Purno A Sangma and a gold ring.

Traditional items were put on display by the students of Rymbai village and Byndihati. Artistes from Guwahati were also part of the entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion Revenue and Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla thanked the people of Khliehriat Constituency for electing him as their MLA.

“You have done your duty by electing me as your MLA and now it is my turn to serve you and the constituency with various kinds of development activities”, said Shylla.

He also urged the chief minister to inform the people about the recent development on the NGT ban on coal mining.

Conrad Sangma emphasized on the importance of Jaintia Hills and the need to develop it.

“In the ministry, we have four ministers from Jaintia Hills alone and this is not bias but a need to focus as it still needs a lot of improvement in terms of development,” said Sangma.

Speaking on the NGT ban on Coal mining, Sangma said that the government has taken up the matter seriously with the central government.

“The government is committed to restoring mining activities in the state and I am happy to inform you that the government has come up with significant progress.”

“Very soon we will find a solution to this problem but we do have responsibilities towards the environment and the safety of workers”, said Sangma.

He also said that no one can deny the fact that coal mining will not last forever, and called upon the youth to become entrepreneurs and to focus on sustainable activities.

MLAs present during the occasion were Nujorki Sungoh of Mowkaiaw, Wailadmiki Shylla of Jowai, LK Sangma including MDCs Lasky Rymbai and MB Rymbai along with Deputy Commissioner MS Lhuid and Superintendent of Police S Nongtnger.