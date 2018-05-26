News Alerts
Thrills Swimming Competition 2018 concludes

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The 1st Thrills Swimming Competition 2018 concluded at the Thrills Fun Park, Ri-Bhoi District whereby a total of 45 participants had registered.

The different styles in the competition includes Freestyle, Breaststroke,  Backstroke and Butterfly.

In the above 21 Years Male Category, 1st position   went to Jonathan Dunai   while the 2nd position  was secured by  Kitboklang Kharkongor  while the 3rd position   went to  Jonarius Majaw

Under 16 years female, the 1st position was secured by Caffy Nongdhar and 2nd position  went  to Deiphisha Lyngdoh Talang

Under 12yrs male, the 1st position went to Elberz Kharbani  and the 2nd position  was went to Dondor Niangti  and the 3rd position  went to Nangsan Nonglait.

Under 8 years male/ female category , the first position  was secured by Rosario Niangti  and the 2nd position went to Tiara Niangti.

Senior Citizen category was won by Mr. A.S Mawlong.

 

The  event  was organised by Thrills adventure and Motor Sports Club of Meghalaya  and the Prizes  were awarded by the director of sports and Youth Affairs. Matsiewdor War and renowned musician Lou Majaw.

 

 

