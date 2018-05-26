Thrills Swimming Competition 2018 concludes

SHILLONG: The 1st Thrills Swimming Competition 2018 concluded at the Thrills Fun Park, Ri-Bhoi District whereby a total of 45 participants had registered.

The different styles in the competition includes Freestyle, Breaststroke, Backstroke and Butterfly.

In the above 21 Years Male Category, 1st position went to Jonathan Dunai while the 2nd position was secured by Kitboklang Kharkongor while the 3rd position went to Jonarius Majaw

Under 16 years female, the 1st position was secured by Caffy Nongdhar and 2nd position went to Deiphisha Lyngdoh Talang

Under 12yrs male, the 1st position went to Elberz Kharbani and the 2nd position was went to Dondor Niangti and the 3rd position went to Nangsan Nonglait.

Under 8 years male/ female category , the first position was secured by Rosario Niangti and the 2nd position went to Tiara Niangti.

Senior Citizen category was won by Mr. A.S Mawlong.

The event was organised by Thrills adventure and Motor Sports Club of Meghalaya and the Prizes were awarded by the director of sports and Youth Affairs. Matsiewdor War and renowned musician Lou Majaw.