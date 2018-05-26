Sonowal vows to provide electricity to all household in the state by December 31

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated the 70 MW Lakwa Replacement Power Project to the state at a function held at Maibella in Lakwa, Charaideo on on Sunday.

Lakwa Replacement Power Project is a manifestation of Wartsila Smart Power Generation Concept implemented by Wartsila India Pvt. Limited in association with Assam Power Generation Company Limited. This new power project would replace outdated gas turbine units with Wartsila technology. It may be noted that when gas is scarce, the erstwhile plant need to be run at part-loa, however, Wartsila engines can do this while maintaining very high efficiency which would not have been possible with gas turbines.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal said that inauguration of Lakwa Replacement Power Project is an important achievement towards State government’s efforts in attaining self-reliance in power generation. He also said that generation of power is one of the objectives of his government as attaining self-sufficiency would lead to industrialisation and generation of employment avenues.

He also said that in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of providing power to every household, State government has drawn a broad map for providing uninterrupted power to all the 65 lakh households in Assam as the government could achieve the target of providing electricity to 44 lakh households and remaining would be provided by the end of December 31, 2018.

Chief Minister Sonowal giving a snapshot of his government’s achievements in the last two years in the state, said that after his government assumed power, revenue generation in sales, excise, road transport have increased phenomenally. He also said that his government had set the target of making 7000 km concrete road in rural areas under PMGSY and the work in the direction has begun on full throttle. He also said that tangible steps had also been taken in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in making toilets, in Digital India Programme, Skill India Programme, Stand up and Start up India programme.

Sonowal also said that his government’s steps against corruption have yielded unprecedented results which helped the people to repose their faith in governance and government machinery. However, he also made it clear that his uncompromising tirade against corruption would continue unabated till the menace of corruption is wiped out completely. He at the same time urged upon the people at large to have close watch on the activities of his government and provide all suggestions so that the government can fulfil its avowed objective of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash,

Minister of State for Power Topan Kumar Gogoi while speaking on the occasion gave a brief overview of different power projects that are on pipeline in the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Member of Parliament, Jorhat Kamakhya Prasad Tasa also spoke on the occasion.

MLAs Jogen Mohan, Chakradhan Gogoi, Kushal Duori, Principal Secretary Power Jishnu Baruah, Deputy Commissioners of Charaideo and Sivasagar Vivekananda Phukan and Pallab Gopal Jha and several dignitaries from power sectors were also spoke on the occasion.