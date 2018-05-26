Security agencies hold meet after poll-related clash in Ampati

SHILLONG/ TURA: After the clash of supporters of both NPP and the Congress, the South West Garo Hills district administration held two rounds of meetings with political parties and candidates.

With the campaign ending at 5 pm on Saturday, last ditch effort will be made by the candidates and political parties to woo voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Kharkongor said the district administration is on alert after the violence.

Besides the meeting with political parties and candidates, the security forces were kept on alert to ensure free and fair polls.

Earlier in the day, the joint meeting with representatives of political parties held in Ampati discussed law and order following the incidents of squabble and attacks among party workers during election campaign.

During the meeting, the parties were asked to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and in cases of any violation to immediately inform the Complaint Monitoring Cell for which they can contact the control room on 7630057049, which is operational 24×7.

A similar meeting was also held with the candidates and election agents on Friday.

The district election machinery has strengthened its monitoring system in the last few days leading up to the polling day on May 28 to prevent any violence or violation of the model code.

A joint coordination meeting of the civil and police zonal magistrates, sector officers and various teams was held on Thursday evening in the presence of the General Observer, Hans Raj Chauhan, District Election Officer HB Sangma, Returning Officer to Ampati DD Shira and SP of Ampati BSW Momin.

Maintaining that the last three days before the polling day is crucial, all teams were asked to maintain strict vigilance and both the civil and police zonal magistrates and sector officers were asked to have proper coordination.

Paid holiday

The Additional Secretary has informed that there will be a paid holiday in the Constituency on Monday where all government offices and educational institutions located in Ampati Constituency will be closed in order to enable every voter to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

Sec 144 imposed

South West Garo Hills District Magistrate HDB Sangma has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting unlawful assemblies and holding of public meetings from 5 pm on May 26 till the polling ends on May 28.

The order also prohibits assembly and movement of people in groups of more than five in areas falling under Ampati constituency.

Dry day

The district magistrate has also declared May 26-28 and May 31 as dry days as per the provisions of the Meghalaya Excise Act in the constituency.

MPCC wishes luck

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, led by its president Celestine Lyngdoh wished a grand victory to Miani D Shira.

While expressing full confidence in the victory of Miani, in the by-poll, the MPCC president, hoped that her victory will usher in new dawn in the political scenario of Meghalaya.