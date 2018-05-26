Poor school infrastructure affects performance

SHILLONG: Poor infrastructure in many far-flung government schools is also one of the factors which led to average performance in SSLC and HSSLC examinations.

Speaking to The Shillong Times after the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the SSLC and HSSLC results, MBOSE executive chairman, Pravin Bakshi admitted that some schools have poor infrastructure and all the Deputy Commissioners had even arranged for remedial classes but they could not reach out to many students.

In this year’s SSLC examination, the district wise pass percentage was 39.87 for East Garo Hills, 37.55 for West Garo Hills, 29.98 for South Garo Hills, 79.04 for East Khasi Hills, 71.49 for West Khasi Hills, 74.45 for Ri-Bhoi, 26.65 for South West Garo Hills, 35.61 for North Garo Hills, 72.94 for South West Khasi Hills, 75.55 for West Jaintia Hills and 73.10 for East Jaintia Hills.

The district wise pass percentage in HSSLC Arts was 85.52 for East Khasi Hills, 85.70 for West Khasi Hills, 86.01 for Ri-Bhoi, 63.95 for West Garo Hills, 64.38 for East Garo Hills, 48.21 for South Garo Hills, 71.08 for South West Khasi Hills, 74.01 for West Jaintia Hills, 72.93 for East Jaintia Hills, 73.10 for North Garo Hills and 54.07 for South West Garo Hills.

The overall pass percentage for SSLC saw a slight increase this year with 56.76 as compared to last year’s 54.04, while there was a slight dip in the HSSLC from last year’s 75.38 to 74.78.

Bakshi expressed concern over the fact that overall pass percentage for the past few years has remained more or less and even the performance of the Garo Hills based schools has not changed much.

He however said that many things will change from the next academic year as this year, the text books were revised and even there is a one full chapter about how exams should be conducted and how papers should be set in the education policy.

Stating that the Board want many students to pass their examinations, the Board however is also concerned over the fact many students are finding it difficult to get admissions in colleges.