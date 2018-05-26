News Capsule

Application

The Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training, Meghalaya, Shillong has informed that all interested parties that the web portal for inviting online applications for Affiliation of ITIs from the session 2018 onwards will be made available to public from 27-04-2018 at 15 hours onwards. Aspiring applicants viz, individual, societies, trust, private limited companies, public limited companies, state government, UT who want to start ITI may visit www.ncvtmis.gov.in for further details.

Public hearing

The Meghalaya Institute of Governance has been notified as the State Social Impact Assessment Unit to conduct Social Impact Assessment Study for acquisition of land measuring an area of approximately 5688.996 Sq. metres at the District for the purpose of acquiring additional land for construction of Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura Road NH 44E Portion Mawsawa (Umdishit) to Nongbah Bynther. In connection with this, a public hearing will be held at Tirot Sing Memorial Hall, Pyndengumiong village, Mairang at 11 am on June 8.