GH shines bright as Sherwood School tops SSLC merit list

Our Bureau

TURA/ SHILLONG: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream examinations were declared on Friday by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

Garo Hills candidates put up a good show in SSLC with as many as 12 of them finding a spot in the merit list. Sherwood School Tura led the toppers’ list by securing the first 4 positions including the 7th and 18th spot. Other schools from Garo Hills whose candidates figured in the merit list were St Xavier’s Secondary School, Tura (6th), Aeroville Secondary School, Tura (6th), Mahendraganj Higher Secondary School (7th), St Xavier’s Secondary School, Tura (15th), Baitbari Higher Secondary School (19th) and Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Williamnagar (19th).

However, Garo Hills had nothing to show with regard to the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts examination results with none of the candidates finding a spot in the Top Ten list.

The HSSLC merit list was led by St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong which secured six spots – 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th. Other schools whose candidates figured in the merit list were St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (2nd), R K Mission Higher Secondary School, Sohra (4th), St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (4th), Hubert Memorial Higher Secondary School, Shillong (6th), St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (7th) and St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (9th).

In this year’s SSLC examination, the overall pass percentage is 56.76 per cent. The district wise pass percentage was 39.87 for East Garo Hills, 37.55 for West Garo Hills, 29.98 for South Garo Hills, 79.04 for East Khasi Hills, 71.49 for West Khasi Hills, 74.45 for Ri-Bhoi, 26.65 for South West Garo Hills, 35.61 for North Garo Hills, 72.94 for South West Khasi Hills, 75.55 for West Jaintia Hills and 73.10 for East Jaintia Hills.

This year, the pass percentage in the HSSLC is 74.78 per cent. The district wise pass percentage in HSSLC Arts was 85.52 for East Khasi Hills, 85.70 for West Khasi Hills, 86.01 for Ri-Bhoi, 63.95 for West Garo Hills, 64.38 for East Garo Hills, 48.21 for South Garo Hills, 71.08 for South West Khasi Hills, 74.01 for West Jaintia Hills, 72.93 for East Jaintia Hills, 73.10 for North Garo Hills and 54.07 for South West Garo Hills.

In SSLC examination, 127 schools and 40 schools got cent per cent pass in the SSLC and HSSLC examinations respectively.

The overall pass percentage for SSLC saw a slight increase this year with 56.76 as compared to last year’s 54.04. In 2016 the pass percentage was 54.10 per cent, in 2015 it was 53.11 per cent and in 2014, it was 54.31 per cent.

However, there was a slight dip in the HSSLC from last year’s 75.38 to 74.78. In 2016 the pass percentage was 74.04 per cent, in 2015 it was 71.84 per cent and in 2014, it was 68.13 per cent.

For the SSLC, the percentage of pass for regular candidates is 83.89 per cent – 84.49 per cent (male) and 83.41 per cent (female) whereas the percentage of pass for private candidates with test is 52.60 per cent – 52.55 per cent (male) and 52.65 per cent (female) and the private candidates without test, the pass percentage is 23.77 per cent-20.82 per cent (male) and 26.46 per cent (female).

In the HSSLC, the percentage of pass for regular candidates is 81.62 per cent – 77.01 per cent (male) and 85.21 per cent (female) whereas the percentage of pass for non-regular candidates is 37.29 per cent – 31.62 per cent (male) and 42.99 per cent (female).