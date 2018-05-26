From civil services to social work, rank holders have many options

SHILLONG/TURA: With Sherwood School in Tura bagging positions from first to the fourth in SSLC, this has been by far the best results ever from the region, which had, in the past, witnessed low pass percentage. Schools from Tura, particularly Sherwood School, were once again in the record books for their outstanding performance.

This year’s top position holder in the state has gone to sports lover Anurag Tewari of Sherwood School. Brimming with confidence, Tewari is elated with the results because it is a double treat in the family. Elder brother Aditya had topped the SSLC from the same school in 2015.

The youngest among two sons of Anand and Neelam Tewari, Anurag is crazy about cricket and basketball. When away from sports and his books, he finds leisure in music and chess. He aims to build a career in Chartered Accounting and has one advice for young minds, “Always keep in mind the basic concept of education and understand what is being studied.”

His classmate and second rank holder, Trisha Seal Sharma, draws inspiration from family and her teachers. “I focus on ensuring there is routine study every day which helps to strengthen concentration,” said Trisha who spends her leisure time painting and sketching. Her dream career is to be a software engineer.

Another Sherwoodian, Yash Khandelwal who ranked third, believes there is a future in entrepreneurship. “I was inspired to do well by my senior Sonal Das who was one of the toppers in the SSLC 2015 exam and wanted to also find my name in the ranks,” he said.

For fourth rank holder Pratyush Patra, he has a doting parent. His father Biswanath Patra, deputy headmaster and head of the Mathematics and Science in the school, left no stone unturned to ensure every student of his goes into an examination well prepared.

“Yes, I am inspired by my parents, particularly my father who always told me to evaluate the subject and be thorough with the contents of the book,” said Pratyush who sneaks out to play a game of cricket when given an opportunity. His ambition is to be an astrophysicist.

A student from Christian Academy in Shillong, Ibarisa Thangkhiew, came fifth.

Speaking to reporters, Thangkhiew expressed her gratitude to God, parents and her helpful teachers. She is planning to pursue a course in Science.

F Chyne, Principal of the school said majority of the students got distinction and expressed happiness about the school’s performance.

St Xavier’s School for Girls in Tura has also made it to the limelight with Shatabhisha Paul coming sixth. Under the watchful eyes of her father Biswajit Paul, Zoology professor, Shatabhisha said she makes an effort every time she opens her books. When away from studies, she loves to cook.

Shatabhisha jointly shares the rank position with Arime S Momin from Aeroville Secondary School of Tura. She wants to become a doctor.

Seventh rank holder Wankerlang Sohtun from St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School said he is overwhelmed with happiness as he has brought glory to the school and his family.

Asked, he said, “My study time is not fixed. Every day I study for two hours which gradually increased during the preparation for examination time.”

However, he said the time dedicated to study is not important as concentration counts the most. “If you study for many hours but mind is somewhere else, it will not help.”

Wankerlang shares his rank with Siddhi Agarwala of Sherwood School and Aniket Modak of Mahendraganj Higher Secondary School. Siddhi wants a career in event management.

For Aniket, who had no one to turn as a child after his father’s sudden death, it was his school science teacher who took him under his wings and mentored him to soar to the skies with success.

Amyca Marwein of Seven Set School became eighth followed by Arnold Leishangthem of Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School at ninth position, whose score is only a mark less than Amyca. The 10th position was taken by Arpita Bharali of St Margaret’s School. Again the mark difference is one.

The principal and teachers of Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School are jubilant as the school made it to the Top 20 after 17 years.

Speaking to reporters, Leishangthem, a native of Manipur, said he joined the school in Class VI and overcame all challenges as “everything was new to me”. He also thanked the Rama Krishna Mission Hostel for moulding him and his personality.

Asked, he said, “I want to become an IAS officer”. Leishangthem will pursue science in Rama Krishna Mission Vidyalaya, Agartala. The principal, Malabika Sengupta, said, “It is after a long time that we achieved to get this position. It is a proud moment for all of us.”

Another Sherwoodian to find a berth in the state’s Top 20 list is young Gun Cassel R Marak. Gun is passionate about poems and has many to her name. She is a keen painter too and wants to be a doctor.

The three joint 19th rank holders are Disha Chakraborty of St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Ummay Habiba Begum of Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School and Bianisa W Momin of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Williamnagar.

Bethel Academy in Baghmara has congratulated rank holders Jakkin M Sangma (84.66 per cent) who is the topper in South Garo Hills, Sony Saha (79.50 per cent), Jakrsrame G Momin (76.18 per cent) and others from Bethel Academy who came out with flying colours.

Laudable feat

Muskan Thapa, a student of Mawprem Modern Higher Secondary School, ranked 17th. Her father, Kamal Thapa, runs a teer counter in Rilbong. With his meager income, he supports two daughters, the younger one a student of St Margaret’s School. But nothing deterred Muskan from achieving the feat.

Muskan, who shares her rank with three more students, is into debate and reads story books when not studying. She is interested in science, including natural science like astronomy, and wants to take up Science in Class XI-XII.

Meanwhile, Little Flower Secondary School in Malki is among the 124 schools which recorded cent per cent result. The school also has two rank holders – Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat at 13th and Santa Mary Khyriemmujat at 18th.

HSSLC toppers

HSSLC first rank topper Lily Kharthangmaw from St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School said, “I was not expecting this. My teachers informed me. I am excited and grateful to God.”

As for her study time, she maintained that time is precious and studies day and night daily.

Kharthangmaw also aspires to be an IAS topper.

Meanwhile, second rank holder from St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Susanna Kharmawshun expressed happiness as she prepared for the examination from the beginning of the year. An aspiring teacher, she said she will pursue English literature at St Edmunds’ College.

Another topper from St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, fifth rank holder Hubert C Mawlong said he was ecstatic and surprised that his hard work paid off as he said, “Without hard work, we cannot achieve success.”

Stating that he plans to take honours in History, he said, “History is important. It is the root of all subjects.”

Ninth topper from St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Stacy N. Neihsial, a Manipur native spoke of her supportive mother and planned to go to St. Edmunds’ College and take up History honours. Stating that she aspires to be an IAS she said, “I am working on it.” Forty schools have recorded cent per cent result.