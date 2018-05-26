Election fracas: campaign takes bitter turn on last day

AMPATI: Campaigning for the May 28th by-elections to Ampati constituency concluded peacefully on Saturday evening though the previous night witnessed much heat with allegations and counter allegations ruling the narrative after the Congress candidate filed an FIR with police accusing the state home minister and the South Tura MLA of violating the election code of conduct and misusing official power by allegedly attempting to buy votes from villagers.

The Congress candidate, Miani D Shira, in her FIR has alleged that home minister James Pangsang K Sangma along with South Tura legislator Agatha K Sangma and their entourage had visited Taktaki village past midnight with an intention to lure voters with money.

“They (James and Agatha) had reached Tattaki village at 12:30 AM and tried to enter people’s homes and bribe them with money in favour of votes for their NPP candidate,” alleged the Congress candidate in her FIR with police.

When The Shillong Times contacted Home Minister James Sangma, he denied knowledge about the allegations.

“I am unaware about the allegations leveled because I had been away in Ampati campaigning for our party candidate. I will give a statement shortly,” said the home minister.

The campaign for the by-polls has been rocked by allegations and scuffles including a recent clash between the Congress and the NPP in which a youth Congress leader sustained injuries at a village in Betasing area.

The last hours leading to the close of campaign on Saturday was marked by door to door campaign by the NPP while the Congress held a public meeting at Ampati bazaar.

Congress candidate Miani Shira concluded her campaign with a meeting in the centre of Ampati market where she targeted the NPP accusing them of misusing official power.

The NPP, on the other hand, undertook a door to door campaign with its leaders, led by James Sangma, Agatha Sangma and newly elected Williamnagar MLA Marcuise Marak, appealing for support from voters for the Monday election.