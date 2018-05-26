Danggo demands civil sub-division in Ranikor

SHILLONG: A delegation from Ranikor constituency led by Congress MLA Martin M Danggo submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday demanding creation of a civil sub-division.

Speaking to the media after meeting Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong at the Secretariat here, Danggo said the chief minister told the delegation that the demand for a civil sub-division in Ranikor is genuine and the government will examine their demand.

The MLA informed that a copy of the memorandum submitted by the chairman of Task Force Committee in 2007 was also submitted to the chief minister for reference. Earlier this month, a joint memorandum to the chief minister was submitted by Danggo, Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and former deputy chief minister Rowell Lyngdoh.

On the other hand, Danggo also informed that they have requested the government to consider creation of two new community and rural development blocks at Khonjoy and Wahkaji. They also urged the state government to establish a community college (greenfield) in Ranikor.

Though Ranikor is regarded as one of the most educationally backward areas it is blessed with a number of secondary schools adding “Students who pass out from these schools have to travel a long way to Shillong, Nongstoin and even to Baghmara for their post matriculate and further studies as there is no single college in the entire constituency.”

The delegation also demanded that the three public health centers — Rangthong, Khonjoy and Wahkahi — to be upgraded to community health centres and five sub-centres to PHCs