Centre puts condition for HNLC talks

SHILLONG: The Centre has put condition for talks with HNLC reiterating that violence cannot be tolerated.

Joint Secretary (NE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Satyendra Garg, who is in the city in connection with a meeting, said on Friday that Government was prepared to talk with any organization, which gives up violence and abide by the constitution.

To a further query on HNLC, Garg said that the Centre would talk with any group provided there are substantive issues to talk with such groups.

Earlier, the state government had also made it clear that the militants should first give up violence before joining the mainstream.

Answering a question, Garg claimed that there has been significant security

improvement in the North East region for the last four years.

“There is all around improvement in the region and this is a positive sign”, he told reporters.

When asked about the GNLA, he said that the state government has done a wonderful job as far as handling the GNLA is concerned.

The GNLA, which was once a force to reckon with, has been neutralized in recent past after its commander in chief, Sohan Shira was killed in an encounter just ahead of the Assembly polls.