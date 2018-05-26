AAI chairman visits Umroi airport to take stocks of obstacles

SHILLONG: The chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Guruprasad Mohapatra and his team would hold a meeting with Meghalaya Chief Secretary on Monday to discuss about the removal of obstacles near the airport to pave the way for the expansion of the runway of the airport.

The AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra who arrived at Umroi airport here on Saturday, gave a power presentation about the obstacles surrounding the airport.

In addition, the technical team of the AAI was also here gave a similar presentation on the obstacles near the airport.

“Removal of obstacles is important for making the airport functional and before installing ILS, several obstructions in terms of hills, tree and power lines in and around the airport have to be removed.

“Once the obstacles are removed, the runway expansion will start simultaneously and there are no issues with funding,” the AAI Chairman said.

The AAI chairman also visited the runway with his team to acquaint himself with the obstacles surrounding the airport and the funnel area which is the controlled airspace around an airport where the approach has to be clear for the safety of the aircrafts.

The airport here is located amid picturesque hills and tall trees, some of which pose obstacles for operation of ILS. An area across 224 acres has to be enclosed with boundary walls as well. The 6000-feet tarmac would be extended by another 1500 feet as part of the infrastructure upgrade work

The airport was constructed in the mid-1960s and became operational in the mid-1970s. Land measuring 224.16 acres, acquired for its expansion, was handed over to AAI in 2009.

The High Court of Meghalaya had in November last year pulled up the Airports Authority of India for the delay in expansion of the airport.