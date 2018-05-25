Uncertified videos restricted in West Khasi Hills

NONGSTOIN: The Deputy Commissioner, in charge West Khasi Hills District has notified that the Regional Officer, CDFC Guwahati under the provision of Cinematograph Act, 1952 Central Board of Film Certification has directed that all film/Video/Advertisement/Trailer/Promos/Video songs and any other visual presentation for public exhibition should be certified before public exhibition throughout India.

He also stated that uncertified Film/Video /Advertisement/Trailer/Promos/Video songs and any other visual presentation through video Act, 1952 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which not be less than 3 months but which may extend to 3 years with fine not less than Rs. 20,000/- which may extend to Rs. 1, 00,000/- and in case of continuing offence.

The Superintendent of Police, Nongstoin/District Public Relations Officer, Nongstoin and all the Headmen are requested to take cognizance of any violation of cinematograph Act, 1952 and the cinematograph (Certification) Rules 1983 and to take appropriate action to such violation by any individual /Group/Institution etc.