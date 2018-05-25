The gritty dozen from Garo Hills illuminates the western sky

TURA: The Class X SSLC results in the state are out and this time round, Garo Hills has returned with a bang. And ala athletics, it has been a nail biting finish. Led by Sherwood School of Tura’s ‘gang of four’ who have literally swept the top four positions in the state while others have followed suit, it has been something to write home about.

This has been by far the best results ever to come out from the Garo Hills region, which only sometime ago, had been taunted for its low pass percentage. Schools from Tura, particularly Sherwood School, were once again in the record books for their outstanding performance.

This year’s top position holder in the state has gone to sports lover Anurag Tewari of Sherwood school. This young lad, brimming with confidence, is elated with the results because it is a double treat in the family. Elder brother Aditya had topped the SSLC from the same school in 2015.

The youngest among two sons of Anand and Neelam Tewari, Anurag is immensely crazy about cricket and basketball. When away from sports and his books, he finds leisure in music and chess. He aims to build a career in Chartered Accounting and has one advice for young minds, “Always keep in mind the basic concept of education and understand what is being studied.”

His classmate and 2nd position holder in the state, Trisha Seal Sharma, draws inspiration from family and her teachers. “I focus on ensuring there is routine study every day which helps to strengthen concentration,” says Trisha who spends her leisure time painting and sketching. Her dream career is to be a software engineer.

Another Sherwoodian who is the top position ranks is Yash Khandelwal. Yash secured the 3rd position in the state and believes there is a future on being an entrepreneur. “I was inspired to do well by my senior Sonal Das who was one of the toppers in the SSLC 2015 exam and wanted to also find my name in the ranks,” says Yash innocently.

For Pratyush Patra, another Sherwoodian with the 4th position rank, he has a doting parent in dad Biswanath Patra, deputy headmaster and head of the maths and science division in the school, who leaves no stone unturned to ensure every student of his goes into an examination well prepared.

“Yes, I am inspired by my parents, particularly my father who always told me to valuate the subject and be thorough with the contents of the book,” says Pratyush who sneaks out to play a game of cricket when given an opportunity. His ambition is to be an Astro Physicist.

St. Xavier’s school for girls in Tura has also made it to the limelight with Shatabhisha Paul being placed in the 6th position. Under the watchful eyes of her dad, Zoology professor Biswajit Paul, Shatabhisha says she makes an effort every time she opens up her books. When away from studies, she loves to dabble in cooking, once in a while, creating an aromatic dish.

Shatabhisha jointly shares the 6th position with Arime S Momin from Aeroville Sec School of Tura. A confident young girl, Arime says sheer determination gets one to always succeed. “I want to become a doctor so that I can save lives,” says Arime.

The 7th position is shared between Siddhi Agarwala of Sherwood School and Aniket Modak of Mahendraganj Hr Sec School.

Siddhi, who has his grandfather as a mentor, is ambitious about making a full time career in the latest trend of event management.

For Aniket, who had no one to turn as a child after his father’s sudden death, it was his school science teacher who took him under his wings and mentored him to soar to the skies with success.

Tengritchi K Sangma, 15th position holder also from St. Xavier’s School, Tura, who hails from remote Damas and could not be reached, was brought up in the hostel of the school. “She is very studious and often found behind her study desk going through her books even during free time,” recalls headmistress Sister Maria.

Another Sherwoodian to find a berth in the state’s top 20 list is young Gun Cassel R Marak. Gun is passionate about poems and has many to her name. She is a keen painter too and has plans to be a doctor.

The 19th position is jointly shared by Ummay Habiba Begum of Bhaitbari Hr Sec school and Bianisa W Momin of Sacred Heart Hr Sec School of Williamnagar.

Ummay too wants to be a part of the medical fraternity and is a voracious reader.

Bianisa, on the other hand, loves music as well as books. “Never give up but continue to strive hard. Success will ultimately come to you,” says Bianisa.