Student from remote village in WKH bags 12th position in SSLC exam

NONGSTOIN: It was a proud moment for the people of West Khasi Hills (WKH) district after a student from a remote hamlet in the district bagged the 12 position in the SSLC 2018 examination conducted by MBoSE.

Wallamkupar K Bani, a student of Joel Gatphoh Memorial Synod Secondary School, bagged the 12 position with 93% and got distinction in five subjects except English.

Wallamkupar was the son Mrs T.Kharbani and Mr. K.Syiemlieh of Mawthungkper village in West Khasi Hills.

Wallamkupar thanked his parents and especially his teachers who have supported him to achieve the goal and said “I don’t have any special tuition like other students do because in our village there is no teacher who has the capacity to give tuition and Nongstoin is quite far from our home so I have to study on my own and depend only to teachers at School.”

Rev. P.B.Kharbani, Principal of the school told that the school was so proud of Wallamkupar and he thanked God that the school could produce a student who worked so hard to make the school proud.