Sherwood soars with ‘Super Six’ in state education results

TURA: Three decades after it started out as a modest venture by two young Anglo-Indian teachers, based in Shillong, who had dared to dream, Sherwood School has become an institution which evokes both respect and envy. Since its inception, way back in 1986, the institution has remained steadfast in its commitment to the exemplary education and devoted it’s time and efforts to changing the academic skyline of Garo Hills. And today’s results, much like yesteryears, are a testimony to that pledge made by the two founders, school headmaster Tyrone D’Brass and co-founder Bruce Beddoe, together with their team of dedicated teachers.

For a school, barely a quarter of a century old, success and consistency have been its abiding landmarks. Never a year has passed in the recent decade without Sherwood School of Tura being named among the top performers in the SSLC examination.

“Consistency and wholesome education is the key to children’s success,” says its founder and headmaster Tyrone D’Brass while speaking to The Shillong Times. Well into his fifty’s he remains as energetic as a 20 plus sportsman.

A couple of years ago, the school stopped at one short of a perfect ten, and this time, it has again made its mark by securing this year’s top four positions in the SSLC examination 2018.

Not one to stop there, the school also shares the 6th position along with St. Xavier’s and finally wrapped up its run by bagging even the 18th position in a list that projected the top 20 students in the state.

The Headmaster of the school, an inspirational figure, believes in leading from the front and in a hands on approach says, “Like the previous batches of 1999 and 2000, who had done the school proud with their exemplary results, same was expected of this batch. The only difference was that this batch has raised the scales higher by notching all the top four positions,” a proud headmaster stated.

Citing varied factors for the Sherwood’s continuous brush with success, Tyrone D’Brass complimented the efforts of the teachers, the guidance of the parents, and most important of all- “the driving zeal of the students for this year’s success too. “

“We have consistently encouraged our children to learn, think and write. It is by learning right than by rote, that our students stand out among others” concluded an elated Tyrone D’Brass.