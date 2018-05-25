Now KHADC road block to rly project

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday made it clear that the Council will not issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) for acquisition of land for the Byrnihat-Shillong railway project until the pressure groups and traditional heads are taken into confidence.

“We feel that all pressure groups, traditional heads and Rangbah Shnongs who are opposing the railway project should be taken into confidence before the NOC is issued”, said KHADC CEM PN Syiem, adding that the matter has to be discussed with all stakeholders.

Syiem further informed that the Council will convene a meeting shortly with the pressure groups and other stakeholders to discuss the contentious issue.

The Northeastern Frontier Railways had sought 184 hectares of land for construction of a 17-km railway track from Byrnihat to Lailad but the land acquisition process has been halted as the KHADC is yet to issue the NOC.

The Tetelia-Byrnihat railway project, too, has not been making desired progress. The deadline for the project ended in March but the construction work is far from complete.

The KSU and other pressure groups, who have been opposing railways in the state, want the state government to implement an effective mechanism to check influx before going ahead with the project.