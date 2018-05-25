Monitoring systems strengthened as Ampati by-election draws near

TURA: As the day of polling for 53-Ampati Assembly constituency drew near, the district election machinery has strengthened its monitoring system in the last few days leading up to the polling day on May 28 to prevent any violence of the model code of conduct and to ensure a conducive atmosphere for free and fair election.

A joint coordination meeting in this connection was held among the civil and police zonal magistrates, sector officers and various teams on Thursday evening in the presence of the General Observer, Hans Raj Chauhan, District Election Officer, H.B. Sangma, Returning Officer to 53-Ampati, D.D. Shira and Superintendent of Police, Ampati, B.S.W.Momin.

Maintaining that the last three days before the polling day is crucial all teams were asked to maintain strict vigilance and both the civil and police zonal magistrates and sector officers were asked to have proper coordination.

Earlier in the day, a joint meeting with the representatives of the political parties was also held at Ampati to discuss law and order issues following the incidents of squabble and attacks between the party workers during election campaign. During the meeting the parties were asked to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and in cases of any violations to immediately inform the Complaint Monitoring Cell for which they can contact the Control Room on 7630057049 which is operational 24×7.

Similar meeting was also held with the candidates and election agents on Friday.