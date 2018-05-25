Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC rank holders spell out their career dreams

SHILLONG: Two Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) students and one Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) student are opting for careers in Civil Services.

The SSLC ninth rank holder Arnold Leishangthem, HSSLC first rank holder Lily Kharthangmaw and HSSLC ninth rank holder Stacy N. Neihsial on Friday said they would view for civil services as their professional career.

SSLC toppers

Seventh position holder, Wankerlang Sohtun from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School said he is overwhelmed with happiness and joy as he could bring glory to the school and his family.

He said, “My study time is not actually fixed. Every day I study for two hours which gradually increased during the preparation for examination time.”

However, he said the time dedicated to study was not important as concentration counts the most. “If you study for many hours but mind is somewhere else, it will not help,” Sohtun said.

Meanwhile, the Principal and teachers of Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School are jubilant as the school made it to the top 10 ranks with its student- Arnold Leishangthem grabing the ninth position.

It was way back in the year 2000 that a student from the school was featured in the list of top ten rank holders.

Speaking to reporters, Leishangthem, a native of Manipur was admitted in the school in class VI and overcame all challenges as he said “everything was new to him.”

He also thanked the Ram Krishna Mission Hostel for moulding him and his personality as a whole.

Asked, he said, “I want to become an IAS officer. The society that we live in be it in Meghalaya, North East or the country as a whole- we face problems in every field even in administration, we face corruption which has degraded quality of life in our country.”

He added entering the bureaucratic domain would be to bring back the lost glory of Mother India.

Leishangthem would be pursuing science stream in Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Agartala and would recourse to other a different stream after 12th standard.

As for hours of study, he said, “I was tensed all the time but studied not more than 5 hours a day.”

Another student who bagged distinction in all subjects, Joydeep Nath said he worked hard for the examination and aimed to become a Chartered Accountant.

The Principal of the school, Malabika Sengupta said, “It is after a long time that one our students could grab a position among the top ten ranks. It is a proud moment for all of us.”

Nineteenth rank holder from St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Disha Chakraborty expressed happiness after the success and plans to pursue career as an ecologist and also wants to do social work.

She said, “I believe in gender equality and would focus on women.”

HSSLC toppers

HSSLC first rank topper, Lily Kharthangmaw from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School said, “I was not expecting this. My teachers informed me. I am excited and grateful to God.”

As for her study time, she maintained that time was precious and studied every day and night.

Kharthangmaw also aspires to be an IAS topper.

Meanwhile, 2nd rank holder from St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Susanna Kharmawshun expressed happiness as she prepared for the examination from the beginning of the year.

An aspiring teacher, she said she would pursue English literature at St. Edmund’s College.

Another topper from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, fifth rank holder, Hubert C. Mawlong said he was ecstatic and surprised that his hard work paid off as he said, “Without hard work, we cannot achieve success.”

Stating that he plans to take honours in History, he said, “History is important. It is the root of all subjects.”

Ninth position holder from St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Stacy N. Neihsial, a Manipur native, spoke of her supportive mother and planned to go to St. Edmund’s College and take up History honours.

Stating that she aspires to be an IAS she said, “I am working on it.”