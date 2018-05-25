MBOSE declares SSLC, HSSLC (Arts) results

TURA: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream examinations were declared on Friday by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

Garo Hills candidates put up a good show in SSLC with as many as 12 of them finding a spot in the merit list. Sherwood School Tura led the toppers list by securing the first 4 positions as wel as the 7th and 18th spot. Other schools from Garo Hills whose candidates figured in the merit list were St Xavier’s Secondary School, Tura (6th), Aeroville Secondary School, Tura (6th), Mahendraganj Higher Secondary School (7th), St Xavier’s Secondary School, Tura (15th), Baitbari Higher Secondary School (19th) and Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Williamnagar (19th).

However, Garo Hills had nothing to show with regard to the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts examination results with none of the candidates finding a spot in the Top Ten list. The HSSLC merit list was led by St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong which secured six spots- 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th. Other schools whose candidates figured in the merit list were St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (2nd), R K Mission Higher Secondary School, Cherapunjee (4th), St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (4th), Hubert Memorial Higher Secondary School, Shillong (6th), St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (7th) and St Margareth’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong (9th).

In this year’s SSLC examination, the district wise pass percentage was 39.87 for East Garo Hills, 37.55 for West Garo Hills, 29.98 for South Garo Hills, 79.04 for East Khasi Hills, 71.49 for West Khasi Hills, 74.45 for Ri-Bhoi, 26.65 for South West Garo Hills, 35.61 for North Garo Hills, 72.94 for South West Khasi Hills, 75.55 for West Jaintia Hills and 73.10 for East Jaintia Hills.

The district wise pass percentage in HSSLC Arts was 85.52 for East Khasi Hills, 85.70 for West Khasi Hills, 86.01 for Ri-Bhoi, 63.95 for West Garo Hills, 64.38 for East Garo Hills, 48.21 for South Garo Hills, 71.08 for South West Khasi Hills, 74.01 for West Jaintia Hills, 72.93 for East Jaintia Hills, 73.10 for North Garo Hills and 54.07 for South West Garo Hills.

The overall pass percentage for SSLC saw a slight increase this year with 56.76 as compared to last year’s 54.04, while there was a slight dip in the HSSLC from last year’s 75.38 to 74.78.