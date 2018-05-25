Manipur Dy CM rallies support for NPP’s Clement Momin

AMPATI: After Khasi and Jaintia Hills, it is now the turn of the Manipuri delegation to touch down at Ampati. The Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Joykumar Singh and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Manipur Letpao Haokip, both from Conrad Sangma’s NPP party, on Friday held rallies at Ampati to garner support for NPP candidate Clement G. Momin.

Singh and Haokip accompanied by Chief Advisor to Chief Minister of Meghalaya Thomas Sangma and State Working President of NPP Semford. B. Sangma addressed party supporters and workers at Latri and Sonabil under Ampati constituency.

“Mukul Sangma and Congress party was never concern for the people and the future of Ampati constituency. In the name of development few roads and infrastructure were created in the constituency but lack of educational facilities in Ampati and South West Garo Hills is very poor, which is a testimony that they failed to create an environment for the future of our children,” said Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh on the last day of campaigning.

Singh remarked that former MLA of Ampati Mukul Sangma who vacated the seat for his daughter Miani D. Shira failed to provide educational facilities for the children and the youth because he was sacred to create an educated society.

“He (Mukul Sangma) failed to create the basic facilities in education, health, social security and economic stability. Mukul terrorized the people with fear and created a perception of development, which is not a reality,” claimed the deputy chief minister.

Urging the people to strengthen NPP, the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur said, “Leaders of NPP are from Northeast and they understand the needs and requirement of the people of the region better than any other national political party. Our leaders are connected to the people and are easily accessible. It is important that people of Ampati constituency vote and further strengthen the party, which is making all out effort to voice and raise the concern of our people from the Northeast.”

Sports minister Letpao Haokip who also addressed the voters of Ampati said that the by-election is very important for NPP, which currently has 20 MLAs in the State Assembly. “If the people of Ampati give us the mandate we will emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya. NPP is a new party and has been able to expand its reach to different parts of the country. We urge the people to strengthen us further, so that we continue to envisage and work to create better infrastructure and facilities for our people.”

Following in the footsteps of his leader and deputy chief minister, Haokip also targeted former chief minister Mukul Sangma accusing him of betraying his own people.

“Mukul does not love his own people, so he left the constituency. The by-election is an opportunity to demonstrate and respond to him that we are ready to embrace a new party that is committed to create a better future for our children.”

He also heaped praise on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma terming him as one of the most dynamic Chief Minister in the country and sought people’s support for Clement Momin’s candidature.