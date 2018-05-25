Legal Awareness Campaign held at Resubelpara

TURA: The two-day Legal Awareness Campaign held with the objective to sensitize and empower women of their rights concluded on Friday at the BJN Community Hall in Resubelpara. The Advocacy campaign organized by Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSWC) in coordination with District Social Welfare Office, Resubelpara was sponsored by National Commission for Women, New Delhi.

Addressing the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner In-Charge & ADC, Smt AVD Shira briefed the gathering about POCSO Act, Domestic Violence Act and while highlighting the prevailing social legal issues against women and children, she stated that legal literacy would enable women to know their rights and help them to approach concerned department in seeking justice.

The DC, In-charge also said that in order to alleviate social crimes, more sensitization programmes on women rights and women empowerment should be formulated in the interior areas since most cases have been reported from those areas. She therefore pressed upon the Mothers Union, SHGs and NGOs to organize such programme in the regions so as to promote women welfare.

Earlier, Chairperson, MSWC and Padmashree, Theilin Phanbuh highlighted the role of the Women’s commission.

While pointing out the negative usage of Internet, the Chairperson said that it is the responsibility of parents to ensure the safety of their children and urged them to monitor the contents being watched in the internet. An appeal to all parents to be responsive towards the safety of the children and to come forward in reporting any offences to the concerned authorities were also made by the Chairperson.