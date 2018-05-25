High Court for implementation of zebra crossings

SHILLONG: Even after the intervention of the court to have zebra crossings, pedestrians in the city are still not at ease while crossing roads.

The Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya, while taking up the pending PIL moved by Tilok Dasgupta, said on Thursday that as per the order on February 26 this year, six weeks’ time was granted to the Public Works Department to paint 43 zebra crossing points.

According to the counsel for the government, the work is in progress and within two weeks, the needful will be done and requisite affidavit and compliance report along with photographs will be filed.

Based on the same order, the Superintendent of Police was to hold awareness camps so as to educate the public, drivers and riders about the importance of zebra crossings and the manner in which pedestrians should be allowed to walk on the crossings.

The drive was to be made effective in various areas of Shillong.

The SP has filed a detailed affidavit, which is suggestive of the fact that numerous measures have been taken.

“We are satisfied with the work done so far but it is a continuous process. On the next date, fresh affidavit will have to be filed so as to indicate how the drive is made further effective to create awareness among the general masses about the importance of zebra crossing and the manner the pedestrians should walk on the zebra crossings,” the court said.

As per the earlier order, the Public Works Department was also directed to put appropriate marks on speed breakers installed on roads, which is essential to avoid any mishap.

The counsel sought two weeks’ time to file affidavit.

“In case requisite affidavit indicating details of progress is not filed, the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, as well as the Superintendent of Police concerned shall remain personally present,” the court said.

The matter will come up for hearing after two weeks.