Dry days declared in Ampati

TURA: Seeking to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections, South West Garo Hills District Magistrate H.D.B. Sangma has declared May 26 to 28 and May 31, 2018 as “dry days” as per the provisions of Meghalaya Excise Act.

All retail shops including bars and canteens selling intoxicants like alcohol, both IMFL and local made, in areas falling under Ampati constituency have been directed to remain closed during the days specified above.

The Excise staffs have also been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the “dry days” through intensive checkings, raids and other measures imposed on these days.