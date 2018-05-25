Dramatic improvement in security scene in N-E: S Garg

SHILLONG: Joint Secretary (NE), Ministry of Home Affairs , S Garg claimed that there had been dramatic security improvement in the North East region in the last four years.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a meeting here on Friday said that there was all around improvement in the region

When asked about the talks with HNLC, he said that the Central Government was prepared to talk with any organization which would give up violence and agree to abide by the Constitution.

He, however, said that the Central Government would talk with any group provided there were substantive issues to talk with such groups

Earlier, the State Government had reiterated that it was open for talks with HNLC if they would lay down arms and the statement was positively welcomed by the HNLC.

When asked about the GNLA, he said that the State Government had done a wonderful work as far as handling the GNLA was concerned.

The GNLA which was once a force to reckon with had almost died down in recent days after its commander in chief, Sohan Shira was killed in an encounter just ahead of the state Assembly polls held on February 27 .