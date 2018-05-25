Development cliché binds Congress, NPP

TURA: With the day of polling drawing near in Ampati, Garo Hills’ most prized constituency, the war of words between the two major rivals over development is gaining steam.

While the Congress is resting on laurels and legacies, NPP is wielding it like a magic wand. The former is striving for the continuation of the legacy of former chief minister Mukul Sangma by backing his daughter Miani D Shira and the latter believes that it is bringing in more development through its candidate.

This election has seen it all with politicians and legislators descending to Ampati from far-flung areas of Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Leading the Congress flock from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills are seasoned politician and MLA Charles Pyngrope and Mawsynram legislator HM Shangpliang who have parachuted half a dozen MLAs to boost support for Shira.

Utilising a true political strategy, Shangpliang addressed a Congress rally at Monabari on Thursday and surprised many among the crowd by speaking fluent Garo.

“Mukul Sangma has done a lot for Ampati. We feel fortunate that he has now handed the mantle to his daughter because his heart and soul is with Ampati,” said Shangpliang in the local dialect.

The former bureaucrat grew up in Tura and did his schooling in Don Bosco. He studied in Tura Government College during his father’s stint as additional deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills.

“Ampati has benefitted immensely from good roads to a top class hospital and has even attained its own district. We appeal to the people of Ampati not to break the legacy because many developmental projects are already in the pipeline. Please don’t break the flow,” appealed Shangpliang. He was seconded by Pyngrope and the rest of the visiting Congress legislators.

But the appeals of the Congress to voters don’t seem to be in sync with that of the NPP-led MDA government in the state.

“Vote for the ruling party (NPP) and you will see the change and development taking place in Ampati. A vote for Clement Momin is a vote for development. Don’t fall prey to Congress promises,” said senior minister and BJP leader AL Hek in a meeting at Latri on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and PHE minister Samlin Malngiang.

“We are all working hard and we are confident that the people of Ampati will reward us by giving us the mandate,” said Hek.

Supporting the health minister was his Cabinet colleague Malngiang who addressed the gathering by saying, “NPP will be creating history in Meghalaya by winning in Ampati.”