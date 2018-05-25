Cong campaign contrast in Ampati, W’nagar

SHILLONG: The Congress is extensively campaigning for its Ampati candidate Miani D Shira but most of its top leaders did not campaign in the recently concluded Williamnagar polls where Congress candidate Deborah Marak lost the election.

In the Ampati by-poll, which is scheduled to be held on May 28, top leaders of the Congress, including Charles Pyngrope, HM Shangpliang, PT Sawkmie and even the chief of the Mahila Congress are campaigning.

However, in the Williamnagar polls, most of the Congress leaders stayed away from the campaigning and CLP leader Mukul Sangma had campaigned for the party candidate for a day.

There were allegations that many Congress MLAs campaigned against the party’s official candidate and the matter even reached the disciplinary committee of the state leadership.

NPP, on the other hand, campaigned extensively for the party candidate in Williamnagar and it is continuing the high voltage canvassing in Ampati. This time, even non-NPP leaders are drumming up support for NPP candidate Clement Momin.