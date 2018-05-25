CM wraps up election campaign in Ampati

AMPATI: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma addressed party supporters and grassroots workers during the last election campaign for Ampati by-poll at the NPP candidate’s residence at Latri here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Health Minister AL Hek and PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang at the meeting, the chief minister asked his party workers to be vigilant and stay united to motivate voters.

“The opponents believe in money power, we have to sensitise people at the booth level not to fall prey to such evil practices,” he said.

Boosting the morale of party workers and supporters, the chief minister asserted that the position of NPP has improved tremendously in Ampati constituency and urged them to further work hard for the next two days in spreading the message of uniting the people to vote for the party.

“The Congress thinks that they will turn around the situation with money in one night. We have to tell the people that this is an election for Ampati to be part of the ruling side and they have to be serious in voting for a change and be part of the government,” he exhorted.

Hek, who is touring different parts of the constituency along with BJP workers seeking support for the common candidate of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), said he was hopeful that the people of Ampati will give the mandate to NPP candidate.

Hek urged the workers to be at their respective polling stations and convince them to vote for NPP as this was the chance given to them to be part of change and development.

The minister also told the gathering that if electorates fail to be part of the ruling side they would be left behind in the process of development. “MDA envisage taking the State forward on the path of progress and overall development,” he added.

Expressing confidence to receive Momin as the new MLA of Ampati, Hek said, “Every single vote is important and I urge party workers to work very hard.”

The PHE minster, on behalf of HSPDP, extended support to Momin who, he said, “will create history in Meghalaya if he wins the Ampati seat by defeating Congress candidate”.