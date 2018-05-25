Centre to amend 6th Schedule soon: S Garg

SHILLONG: Joint Secretary (NE), Ministry of Home Affairs, S Garg has asserted that the Central Government will finalise the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution soon.

The statement came from Garg after he and Meghalaya Government had held discussions with the stakeholders regarding Amendment to the Sixth Schedule here on Friday.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, he said there were a lot of common grounds for amendments were discussed between the Government and the stakeholders except few issues where the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council had views that were different from the views of the State Government.

During the meeting, the stakeholders discussed Article 280 and 20 paras of the Sixth Schedule besides the rules and sub rules of the sixth schedule.

“We will take up all the discussions which we have had here, in New Delhi and we hope to finalise the amendments soon,” he told reporters.

Several NGOs, members of the District Councils, traditional heads and senior officials of the State Government were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that the Centre wants to amend the Sixth Schedule at the earliest to empower the district councils.