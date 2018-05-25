Campaigning for Ampati by-election ends tomorrow

TURA: As the campaigning for the By-election to the 53-Ampati (ST) Assembly Constituency comes to an end at 5.00 pm on May 26, 2018, the District Magistrate, South West Garo Hills, H.D.B. Sangma has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting unlawful assemblies and holding of public meetings during the period of 48 hours from 5:00 pm on May 26 till the close of polls on May 28, 2018.

The order also prohibits assembly and movement of people in groups of more than five persons in the areas falling under Ampati constituency during the period.

The prohibitory order has been necessitated for maintenance of law and order and creation of conducive environment for free and fair polling by ensuring that no unscrupulous elements engage in nefarious activities to induce and influence voters for extracting political mileage, the District Magistrate said.