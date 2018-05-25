Arunachal gets Centre’s nod to start first medical college

GUWAHATI :The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued the ‘Letter of Permission’ to Arunachal Pradesh government to start academic session of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun with an intake of 50 MBBS students from the year 2018-19 fulfilling a long-cherished dream of people of the hill state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu who has been continuously pursuing with the Central government, said , “This is another milestone achieved this year. I congratulate the state department of Health and Family Welfare, authorities of TRIHMS, newly recruited faculty members, employees and would be first-batch MBBS students on this achievement.”

The letter (dated 15 May, 2018) signed by D V K Rao, Under Secretary to the Govt of India, addressed to the state Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, confirms the formal permission granted by the Government of India for establishment of a new medical college at Naharlagun – TRIHMS- with an annual intake of 50 MBBS students for the academic year 2018-19 under Section 10 A of the IMC Act, 1956.

The permission has been accorded initially for a period of one year and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual targets as stated by the state government. The process of renewal of permission will continue till such time the infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities are completed as norms of the Medical Council of India and the college is recognized.

The Chief Minister appealed all to cooperate in completion of the required infrastructure and expansion process and assured the state government’s commitment to fulfill all norms.