74.78 % pass HSSLC (Arts) Examination conducted by MBoSE

SHILLONG: Total 74.78 % have passed in the Arts Stream of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination , 2018 conducted by Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) as per the results declared on Friday.

There were total 23160 candidates including 10732 boys and 13,055 girls. Total 17318 examinees have crossed the barrier and out of them 1766 passed in the First Division, 6738 in Second Division and 8015 in Third Division.

Following are the candidates who have secured the first ten positions:

Ist : Lily Kharthangmaw , St Anthony’s, Shillong.

2nd : Susanna Kharmawshun, St Margaret’s, Shillong .

3rd : Brinda Gewali , St Anthony’s ,Shillong .

4th : Ardabiangki Rymbai, R K Mission, Cherrapunjee and Benefertie Wanniang, St Mary’s , Shillong .

5th: Hubert K Mawlong, St Anthony’s, Shillong.

6th: Hunmon Mukhim, Hubert Memorial, Shillong.

7th : Man Diam Nathaniel Thabah, St Edmund’s, Shillong.

8th : Overlander Kharumnuid, of a Private Institution ; and Lalduhthlana, St Anthony’s, Shillong.

9th: Diana Pakem, St Anthony’s, Shillong and Stacy N Neihsial, St Margaret’s, Shillong.

10th: Besil Gashnga, St Anthony’s, Shillong.