Will Smith to sing FIFA World Cup song

Moscow, May 24 (IANS) Actor-rapper Will Smith along with singers Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi, are set to make the “world dance” to their official FIFA World Cup song titled “Live it up”.

Sony Music and FIFA have announced that the song will be released on multiple streaming platforms on Friday, a statement said.

“Live it up” sees big names in global music collaborate for the popular event in the world of football where the sport’s most celebrated stars from across the world will come together in Russia for the tournament commencing on June 14.

The record has been produced by songwriter, DJ and Grammy Award-winning producer Diplo. He said: “I’ve never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe.”

The song will be performed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final on July 15 in Moscow. The official music video will be available worldwide on June 7.

“It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance,” said Smith.

Jam, Smith and Istrefi had filmed the music video in Budapest, where Smith is currently shooting for a film.

Istrefi says: “Being part of the official song 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia has been an incredible and exciting experience so far. Working alongside the super talents that are Diplo, Will Smith and Nicky Jam, all of whom I have huge admiration for, has been amazing and so much fun.”

Jam shared his excitement too. He said: “To record the official song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artistes have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids ‘I’ve made it’.”

Philippe Le Floc’h, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The synergy between football and music is striking, both stirring up fans’ emotions across the globe. This song – featuring a world-class line-up worthy of the greatest show on Earth – embodies the excitement, the celebration and the unity that people all over the world will share during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.”

Afo Verde, Chairman and CEO Sony Music Latin Iberia, added: “Sony Music has had a longstanding relationship with FIFA spanning well over one decade. When discussing the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the objective that both organisations agreed on was a great record supported by an all-star line-up.”